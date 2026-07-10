The competition watchdog is examining a fresh complaint against Walmart-owned Flipkart over allegations that it has created a market-wide mechanism that enables a select group of preferred sellers to sustain deep discounts through financial and operational support.
Mint Explainer: What is the CCI complaint against Flipkart over its marketplace discounting model?
SummaryA new CCI complaint alleges Flipkart runs a ‘recurring subsidy pool’, funnelling tax and operational gains from group entities to just 33 preferred sellers who then undercut independent sellers on price.
The competition watchdog is examining a fresh complaint against Walmart-owned Flipkart over allegations that it has created a market-wide mechanism that enables a select group of preferred sellers to sustain deep discounts through financial and operational support.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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