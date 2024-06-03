Companies
Mint Explainer: Why bankruptcy reforms should be the new govt’s top priority
Tina Edwin 4 min read 03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
- Insolvency resolution under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has become increasingly litigious. Even if the government strengthens bankruptcy courts, out-of-court settlements must become the first option
Creditors continue to suffer low recovery as resolving insolvency cases takes an average of 679 days, eight years after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force.
