Mint Explainer: Why Boeing is making headlines again
- Boeing faces renewed scrutiny after a recent incident on a LATAM Airlines flight and ongoing investigations into safety concerns, highlighting challenges for the aerospace giant amid efforts to ensure reliability and regain trust
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is back in the spotlight after an incident on a LATAM Airlines flight involving one of its planes. This incident emerges amid an ongoing investigation into a door plug issue on an Alaska Airlines flight, signalling a challenging year ahead for the US aerospace giant. Mint delves deeper into the development.