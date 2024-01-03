Mint Explainer: Why India needs to look for new battery minerals other than lithium
SummaryIndia is looking for diversification of lithium sourcing and exploring domestic reserves, and at the same time the government is also scouting for alternative minerals and chemistries to fulfil the growing demand.
With its ambitious energy transition and electric mobility targets in sight, India has been scouting for minerals for battery manufacturing both within the country and abroad. Although sourcing of lithium from countries like Australia and Argentina have gained momentum in the past few years, efforts are also underway to diversify battery manufacturing technologies and chemicals away from lithium-based chemistries. Here is a look at the need for such diversification and what options India has on this front.