Mint Explainer: Why India needs to look for new battery minerals other than lithium

Why is there a need to look for minerals other than lithium for battery manufacturing?

Although lithium is the most commonly used mineral used for manufacturing batteries, known as Li-Ion (lithium ion) batteries, there are concerns of low availability of the mineral going ahead given the high demand it attracts amid its requirement in electric vehicles and grid scale energy storage. A report by, BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit, showed that the world may face a supply deficit of the mineral by 2025 given its increasing demand across the globe. India has no domestic lithium supplies as of now. Although reserves have of late been found in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, the commercial availability of the mineral would take time.

