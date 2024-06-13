Mint Explainer: Why Nestle failed to raise royalty payments while rivals did
Summary
- Indian packaged consumer goods companies Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Colgate-Palmolive India pay royalty of 3-5% of their net sales to their parent companies for access to brands and shared services.
Packaged foods company Nestle India will continue paying royalty at the existing rate of 4.5% to parent Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., scrapping a plan to increase the amount after shareholders opposed the proposal.