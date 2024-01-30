Mint Explainer: Why startups aren’t chuffed about listing on Gift City exchanges

The government last week notified rules allowing Indian companies to directly list their shares on Gift City’s India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange. That should make it easier for startups and other unlisted companies to raise money from overseas investors, while also bolstering Gift City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) as a destination for global capital. But does the government’s notification mean we will see more startups listing abroad? Not quite. Mint explains the implications of this move.