Mint Explainer: Will WeWork’s troubles affect India ops?
Summary
- While the India affiliate works as an independent entity, it did receive support at the peak of covid in 2020, when WeWork invested $100 million in it
New York-headquartered WeWork Inc recently cautioned that it may be unable to remain in business thanks to financial losses and increased member churn amid prolonged weakness in the commercial real estate market. While this is not the first time the global provider of shared working spaces has signaled uncertainty, it has led to obvious questions about the impact on its Indian affiliate. Will WeWork’s troubles affect WeWork India’s growth plans?