Mint Primer: Can Blinkit & co take on Amazon in electronics?
Summary
- Quick commerce was met with scepticism when it was launched. But it’s become a major revenue driver. Yet, most items sold on Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto and more are low-value, low-margin. With expensive electronics, these ventures are looking to diversify into higher-value items.
Doorstep grocer Blinkit’s been selling Sony PlayStation 5, iPhone 16 and popular video game franchise, FC 25. Quick commerce’s foray into electronics sales has raised eyebrows—and questions—about the implications for local electronics stores and e-commerce.
