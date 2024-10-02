Mint Primer: Can Blinkit & co take on Amazon in electronics?

Why are such campaigns important?

Quick commerce was met with scepticism when it was launched. But it’s become a major revenue driver for firms. Yet, most items sold on the likes of Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, unicorn startup Zepto and more are low-value, low-margin items. With expensive electronics, these ventures are looking to diversify into higher-value items—which would be key to future growth in profitability and sustainability of the overall business model. On the other hand, Flipkart has already begun quick commerce while Amazon is about to—forcing the sector to prepare for how wealthy rivals may affect the industry.