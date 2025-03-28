What is Iata’s chief concern?

AAHL will be operating two airports in the Mumbai Metro-politan Region from the new fiscal. The International Air Transport Association (Iata), which has IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet as members, expressed concern that AAHL should not use its position as the operator of the “twin-airport system" in Mumbai to forcibly move traffic to NMI. AAHL in the coming months will propose tariffs for NMI, after which it will become clear which could be an attractive airport in terms of landing, parking and other charges for the airlines.