Companies
Q1 earnings wrap: Green shoots, red lines
Summary
- The overall earnings growth was driven by domestic cyclicals such as automobiles and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), underpinned by robust demand and credit growth.
The first quarter results season is almost over, with companies navigating an environment marked by volatile costs, demand fluctuations and rising competition. Mint takes a look at the key sectoral themes that emerged from the Q1 show:
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more