Economy
Mint Primer | State vs state: What investment summits indicate
Summary
- Between December and February, at least 10 states have held summits to showcase their strengths and attract investors. Mint explains why these events matter in a fiercely competitive world.
Between December and February, at least 10 states—big and small—have held summits to showcase their strengths and attract investors. Tall promises have been made. Commitments, too. Mint explains why these events matter in a fiercely competitive world.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more