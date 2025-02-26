So, how do these events help then?

Investor summits help states to showcase their strengths and commitment to attracting investments. They also sharpen healthy competition. To rank better in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index, states enact laws that are investor-friendly. Such summits give them an opportunity to listen to investors and understand their pain points. They also offer investors, both domestic and foreign, a chance to network. To be sure, an investment actually happens only if all the necessary conditions are in place.