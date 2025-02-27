Mint Primer | The $300 billion question for India’s IT sector
SummaryThe Indian IT sector is projected to surpass $300 billion in FY26, fueled by AI adoption and digital transformation. Nonetheless, rising costs and geopolitical pressures may impact growth and operational strategies for service providers.
Industry body Nasscom sees the Indian IT sector surpassing the $300 billion revenue milestone in FY26. But it’s also expected to witness a reset, with slower employee addition, higher costs, AI-driven growth, code-automation and more. Mint decodes the road ahead: