Will GCCs steal Indian IT’s thunder?

The past few years have seen a surge in GCCs. According to the Nasscom Strategic Review 2025, there are around 1,750 GCCs in India employing more than 1.5 million people. By 2030, the count is expected to hit 3,000. While this is great for India as GCCs create local employment, it could impact the work that goes to third-party services providers—Indian IT services companies. Fortune 1,000 companies prefer to keep in-house the proprietary technologies and AI models that they are working on, rather than outsource them.