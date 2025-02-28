global
Mint Primer | Trump’s $5 million card: Will there be a gold rush?
SummaryThe gold card, proposed by Trump, would cost $5 million and replace the EB-5 visa, aiming to attract wealthy immigrants to the US. It offers a pathway to citizenship without job creation mandates, targeting ultra-wealthy individuals and expected to generate significant economic investment.
US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a ‘gold card’, which could replace the EB-5 visa programme and the green card, coveted by wealthy immigrants. It could be a passport to the prized US citizenship, but the cost is eye-watering. Mint explains:
