Who will the gold card target, and when?

Pitched as a premium version of the green card, the gold card will go on sale in about two weeks. Trump expects millions of people around the world to sign up. It is likely to be a hassle-free option to attract rich immigrants and generate revenue for the government. Specifically, the new programme will target ultra-wealthy individuals because of the high price cap—the EB-5 visa programme, on the other hand, was more broad-based, attracting not only the very rich but also professionals in well-paid jobs.''