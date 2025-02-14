Companies
Mint Primer: Why pay hikes in 2025 could be disappointing
Summary
- Corporate India is in for a reality check—salary hikes in 2025 are expected to be lower than last year’s 9.3-10%. Slowing corporate earnings and plateauing job demand mean raises will be modest, except for niche-skilled professionals in AI, cybersecurity and data analytics.
2025 may not be a great year for pay hikes—consulting firms expect salary revisions in corporate India to be lower than what companies offered last year. Why have Indian firms turned cautious in doling out annual raises this year? Mint explains:
