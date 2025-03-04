Economy
Mint Primer | Will your grocery bills pinch less?
SummaryFood prices have moderated recently, falling from 11% to 6% inflation. Despite some items seeing price drops, others remain high. The upcoming winter harvest faces challenges from heat stress, while soaring edible oil prices reflect global market changes and India's import reliance.
Food price inflation has moderated over the past few months, descending from a high of 11% last October to 6% in January. As the winter harvest begins later this month, will food prices continue to soften going forward? Mint explores.
