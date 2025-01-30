Mint Primer | Minimalist and Wingify: deals with a difference

Last week, two startups—SaaS firm Wingify and skincare brand Minimalist—hit the headlines for the hefty sums they were acquired for. How are these acquisitions or exits for investors different from what we see in the wider startup world? Mint explains.

What happened with Wingify, Minimalist?

Wingify, a Delhi-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS), was acquired last week by private equity firm Everstone Capital for $200 million. Paras Chopra, who founded the company in 2010 and ran it without raising any funds, owned nearly 84% stake as of March 2024. Meanwhile, Jaipur-based skincare brand Minimalist was acquired by FMCG behemoth Hindustan Unilever Ltd for nearly ₹3,000 crore. Founder-brothers Mohit and Rahul Yadav owned just over 61% in the firm, and had some funding from external investors such as VC firm Peak XV and Unilever Ventures, the venture arm of HUL’s parent firm.

Why are these significant?

Indian startups are proving they can generate wealth with IPOs and acquisitions. Recent listings of Zomato, Swiggy and Nazara gave good returns to their founders, longtime employees holding stock options, and external investors including VC and PE funds who had backed these firms. Swiggy’s IPO made 500 people very wealthy, while Zomato’s 2021 listing turned 18 people into dollar millionaires. Minimalist and Wingify acquisitions made good money for their founders despite smaller deal sizes and lower valuations than startup IPOs. As majority owners, these founders will take home most of the money.

Why don’t more founders have majority stake?

Most rely on banks or their own funds to set up and run their business. Founders who dilute equity often raise money from family, friends or angel investors. However, without raising hundreds of millions, many startups find it hard to scale rapidly. Most Indian unicorns—valued at $1 billion or more—have raised large sums from external investors.

Any unicorns without external funding?

Yes. SaaS company Zoho is a unicorn but has not raised funds from any external investors and is valued at nearly $6 billion, as per Tracxn. Founder Sridhar Vembu and his siblings Radha and Sekar own more than 80% of the company as per filings. Bengaluru-based brokerage Zerodha is another closely held unicorn. As of 2024, founder brothers Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and Nithin’s wife Seema Patil together own more than 99% of the company. Zerodha made ₹4,700 crore in profits in financial year 2024.

So, is bootstrapping better for startups?

It may remove the pressure external investors exert. However, micro, small and medium enterprises struggle to get credit. The World Bank estimates India’s MSME funding gap at 11%, the difference between demand for funding and the actual supply. And disputes among founders can jeopardise a bootstrapped business. Consider the case of Zoho’s Vembu: while his family controls the firm, he is fighting over their stake with ex-wife Pramila Srinivasan amid divorce proceedings.

