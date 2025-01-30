Mint Primer | Minimalist and Wingify: deals with a difference

Any unicorns without external funding?

Yes. SaaS company Zoho is a unicorn but has not raised funds from any external investors and is valued at nearly $6 billion, as per Tracxn. Founder Sridhar Vembu and his siblings Radha and Sekar own more than 80% of the company as per filings. Bengaluru-based brokerage Zerodha is another closely held unicorn. As of 2024, founder brothers Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and Nithin’s wife Seema Patil together own more than 99% of the company. Zerodha made ₹4,700 crore in profits in financial year 2024.