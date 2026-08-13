Mirae Asset launches second early-stage fund; marks first close at ₹1,125 crore

Priyamvada CRwit Ghosh
3 min read13 Aug 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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Puneet Kumar, chief executive officer at Mirae Asset Venture Investments India
Summary
Mirae Asset Venture Investments India is raising 1,800 crore for its second fund, targeting Series B-D companies and betting on technology, AI, advanced manufacturing and deeptech.

Mirae Asset Venture Investments India (MAVI India) has launched its second early-stage fund with a target corpus of about 1,800 crore, along with a green shoe option of 700 crore, a top executive at the company said.

The investment firm has already marked the first close of the fund, with 1,020 crore coming from the 6,000 crore Unicorn Growth Fund, backed by South Korean technology companies KRAFTON Inc. and Naver Corp. Mirae Asset invested an additional 105 crore through its Indian group companies, taking the total first close to 1,125 crore.

“This is the first alternate investment fund (AIF) backed by the Unicorn Growth Fund. We expect to do more as part of this partnership with other Korean companies,” said Puneet Kumar, chief executive officer at MAVI India, in an interview with Mint.

“The next leg of capital raise will begin over the next week and will predominantly focus on domestic institutions, family offices and HNIs. This will give an opportunity to the domestic and Korean LPs and double down on opportunities,” he added.

Also Read | Mirae Asset to lead Krafton, Naver’s ₹6,000 cr bet on India’s tech startups

Growth gap

The fund will target early-growth opportunities—a segment where Kumar sees the biggest gap in the market. MAVI India will typically evaluate companies between the Series B and D stages that are raising between 100-400 crore.

“The focus is on companies that have a strong product-market fit and are looking for growth capital. In terms of market capitalization, the bulk of the portfolio will be in the range of 1,000-3,000 crore as an entry valuation,” Kumar noted.

He added that the firm will write cheque sizes of 100-200 crore and may expand these to 300 crore through co-investments from LPs.

Mirae Asset has seen its India strategy evolve from investing through a global growth fund to raising dedicated alternative investment funds for the country. The latest fund is its third India-dedicated pool of capital overall.

India journey

The first early-stage fund, better known as Mirae Asset Venture Opportunity Fund I, was launched in 2021 and was about 370 crore in size. About 80% of the fund was backed by Mirae Asset, while the remaining capital came from domestic LPs.

The fund made around 10 investments across startups including Raise Financial Services (Dhan), Jupiter, Eka Care and Apps for Bharat.

The second strategy, called Mirae Asset Late-Stage Opportunities Fund, was launched in 2023 with a corpus of about 700 crore. About 20% of the fund was backed by Mirae Asset, followed by another 15% from other Korean pools of capital, while the remaining capital came from Indian investors.

Also Read | Gaja Capital ramps up deeptech focus as India’s innovation economy takes shape

This fund targeted late-stage growth opportunities (LSOF) and has taken positions in Shadowfax, Kreditbee, Raise Financial Services (Dhan), SK Finance and Ummeed Housing Finance.

“We expect to make one more investment from LSOF and then we will opportunistically make exits. Our primary mode of exits will be through IPOs followed by secondary sale to other investors,” Kumar said.

Four themes

The latest fund, known as Mirae Asset Venture Opportunity Fund II, will have a similar investment thesis. It will focus on four key themes: technology platforms, consumer discretionary (new-age brands), AI/software, advanced manufacturing and deeptech.

Technology platforms include various facets of consumer technology, quick commerce, fintech and content.

Mirae Asset also places importance on sectors such as artificial intelligence and related services, where value creation can happen. Advanced manufacturing and deeptech—which includes space tech, semiconductors and defence—are also important areas for the firm, Kumar noted.

“We believe maintaining presence within frontier sectors is important as they are strategically very important for the country and have the potential to generate returns to our investors in the long-term.”

Also Read | Kenro Capital eyes $120-150 million fund to back startup secondaries

While these funds will only invest in startups, Mirae Asset also has LP positions in funds such as Yali Capital, which focuses on deeptech, and Together Fund, which specializes in AI investments.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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