'Apology only after...': Supreme Court rejects Ramdev's apology in Patanjali misleading ad case
Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the "unconditional apology" offered by Patanjali, Baba Ramdev and company's managing director Acharya Balkrishna for airing misleading advertisements. Supreme Court told Baba Ramdev that he was "taking the contempt of court proceedings lightly".