Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the "unconditional apology" offered by Patanjali, Baba Ramdev and company's managing director Acharya Balkrishna for airing misleading advertisements. Supreme Court told Baba Ramdev that he was "taking the contempt of court proceedings lightly".

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, said earlier affidavits have been withdrawn and fresh affidavits have been filed tendering “unconditional and unqualified apology" for lapses on their part.

"We decline to accept your affidavit. We consider what you have done to be a willful, deliberate, repeated violation of our orders," the Supreme Court said.

Supreme Court raps Uttarakhand govt for not taking action against Patanjali

The top court also lashed out at Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for not taking action against Patanjali Ayurved.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

On Tuesday, Baba Ramdeva and Acharya Balkrishna filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology regarding the misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda.

"I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice," Baba Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru also ensured that no such similar advertisements shall be issued in the future.

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology for misleading ads

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an apology for the "breach of the statement" recorded in the November 21, 2023 order of the Supreme Court.

Last year, the SC noted that counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

Baba Ramdev's apology in Supreme Court sparks meme fest: ‘This is Sorryasana’

The court was dealing with an Indian Medical Association plea seeking to frame guidelines for prohibiting false and misleading advertisements in relation to allopathy and modern medicine.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!