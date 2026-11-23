Gold Spot, the iconic orange-flavoured fizzy drink that was once a household name in India, is set to return to the market after a gap of 26 years. Beverage major Coca-Cola is planning to relaunch the India-born brand, according to industry sources.

The carbonated soft drink is expected to be introduced soon in a low-sugar or zero-sugar variant, keeping in mind changing consumer preferences and the growing demand for healthier beverage options.

A formal announcement about the relaunch is expected shortly.

Gold Spot was discontinued in 2000 Gold Spot was among India's most popular orange-flavoured carbonated drinks before it was discontinued in 2000. Coca-Cola had acquired the brand in 1993 as part of its purchase of Parle's beverage business.

Following the acquisition, the company shifted its focus towards other brands in its portfolio, including Fanta and Sprite, eventually taking Gold Spot off the market.

The proposed relaunch is expected to bring back a familiar name for consumers who grew up drinking the beverage, while allowing Coca-Cola to tap into the nostalgia associated with the brand.

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Coca-Cola looks to tap into demand for low-sugar beverages The planned comeback comes at a time when consumer preferences are shifting towards beverages with lower sugar content. Increasing regulatory scrutiny and awareness around sugar consumption have also encouraged beverage manufacturers to expand their low-sugar and no-sugar product offerings.

By introducing Gold Spot in a reduced-sugar or sugar-free formulation, Coca-Cola could seek to give the discontinued brand a fresh positioning while catering to evolving market preferences.

HCCB preparing for IPO The development also comes as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCB), Coca-Cola's bottling arm in India, prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market.

The proposed listing would mark a significant development for the company's India business as it looks to strengthen its presence in one of the world's largest consumer markets.

The revival of Gold Spot is expected to leverage the brand's strong nostalgic appeal while allowing Coca-Cola to tap into the growing market for low-sugar and no-sugar carbonated beverages.

Coca-Cola may retain Gold Spot's old tagline, "The Zing Thing", as the company looks to build on its legacy and reconnect with consumers who grew up with the popular orange-flavoured drink.

Gold Spot, launched in India in 1971, was one of the country's iconic orange-flavoured carbonated drinks and enjoyed considerable popularity, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s, before being discontinued in 2000 as Coca-Cola rationalised its beverage portfolio.

Adding to the buzz around the brand's proposed comeback, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, had dropped a teaser on Instagram a couple of days ago. In the post, she shared an image of a Gold Spot can featuring Dhoni's photograph, sparking speculation around the possible revival of this orange-flavoured beverage.

This has also fuelled speculation of a possible celebrity endorsement. However, it remains unclear whether the former cricket captain has been roped in as a brand ambassador or is involved in the re-launch.

Gold Spot became part of Coca-Cola's portfolio in 1993 when the Atlanta-headquartered beverage major acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle, following its re-entry into the Indian market.

The acquisition also brought popular brands such as Thums Up, Limca and Maaza under Coca-Cola's umbrella.

Gold Spot directly competed with Coca-Cola's global orange-flavoured carbonated drink Fanta, creating an overlap within its beverage portfolio. Following its acquisition, Coca-Cola eventually phased out Gold Spot in early 2000 to avoid internal competition in the orange-flavoured soft drinks segment.

However, Coca-Cola continued Thums Up, which is now nearly a two-billion-dollar brand. Maaza has also become a billion-dollar-plus brand.

India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage sector, which includes soft drinks, packaged water, juices, energy drinks, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, has witnessed robust expansion amid rising consumption and changing consumer preferences.

Valued at around ₹1.40 lakh crore in FY26, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14.33 per cent between FY20 and FY26. It is expected to touch ₹2.56 lakh crore by FY31, registering an estimated annual growth of 12.76 per cent, according to an industry report.

However, at the same time, the sector is undergoing a competitive shake-up following Reliance Industries' aggressive push into the beverages business through Campa.

Since its re-launch in 2023, the home-grown brand has challenged established players Coca-Cola and PepsiCo with a disruptive pricing strategy, lower-priced pack sizes, attractive trade margins and an expanding distribution footprint, intensifying competition in the country's carbonated soft drinks market.