M&M expects slowness to continue in commercial vehicle market in Q4

NEW DELHI : Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it expects slowness in the commercial vehicle market to continue in the ongoing quarter of FY22 as uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are keeping demand low.

“We have always seen a V-shaped recovery when we come out of the pandemic," Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Sector, M&M said, “First quarter next year is when we will probably start seeing good revival in the industry as people and goods movement starts happening".

“We will end this financial year strong overall, but we are yet to get back to FY19 or FY20 levels", he added.

Mahindra Trucks and Buses has launched a mileage guarantee scheme on its entire range of BS-VI trucks across various GVWs (gross vehicle weight) ranging from 3.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes, in which the company claims best-in-segment mileage compared to its competition in the market. Buyers will be able to return their vehicle to the company if they don’t achieve best-in-segment mileage, M&M said, adding that since the inception of the scheme for the Blazo HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) in 2016, no truck has ever come back to the company.

Nakra said that the cost of fuel accounts for almost 60% of the expense of running a commercial truck, and while fuel prices have shown a steady increase over the last two years, freight rates have failed to appreciate in tandem, ultimately pinching fleet operators and hurting their profitability.

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently the number-two commercial vehicle player in India, where the CV market is dominated by Tata Motors.

Currently, M&M’s market share in the light commercial vehicle market is 9% year-to-date, and 3% in the intermediate segment, where the company only manufactures vehicles with GVW over 110 tons, according to Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, M&M.

However, Nakra explained that the company’s market share is low in these segments right now as the company has either just entered the segment or it introduced products after the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI regime late for these segments. The automaker will strengthen the presence of its Furio range, which it introduced in 2019, in these markets and also introduce new variants.

The industry is also noting an increasing penetration of alternate fuel technologies like CNG in the commercial vehicle market, M&M said.

“We are going to see an advent of alternate technologies like CNG before electric", Nakra said, adding that the shift to electric vehicles in the commercial market will happen when there is a favorable economics to support it.

M&M said it is working on introducing variants in its entire intermediate and light commercial vehicle range.

