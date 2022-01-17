M&M expects slowness to continue in commercial vehicle market in Q4

Mahindra Trucks and Buses has launched a mileage guarantee scheme on its entire range of BS-VI trucks across various GVWs (gross vehicle weight) ranging from 3.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes, in which the company claims best-in-segment mileage compared to its competition in the market. Buyers will be able to return their vehicle to the company if they don’t achieve best-in-segment mileage, M&M said, adding that since the inception of the scheme for the Blazo HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) in 2016, no truck has ever come back to the company.