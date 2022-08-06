M&M  posts robust Q1  sales,  but profit misses estimates

M&M is doubling down on its SUV portfolio by reinforcing its classic brands, such as the Scorpio, and modernizing them for the urban customer. The automaker has received over 100,000 orders for the new Scorpio-N, over five times the production it has planned for the year. While ballooning waiting periods may dissuade some customers from purchases, M&M said that it is not seeing high cancellations, even as it continues to clock healthy bookings for existing product lines like the XUV700. On 15 August, the company will unveil its line-up of Born Electric SUVs and reveal its road map for electrification in India.

