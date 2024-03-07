Why MNCs are on a selling spree in India
Summary
- Over the past month, Conagra announced the sale of a controlling stake in India’s Agro Tech Foods, long-time investor British American Tobacco indicated it would sell a partial stake in ITC, and Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems sold a 4.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson International
BENGALURU : Bengaluru: Multinational companies have been selling stakes in their Indian businesses citing high market valuations to use the proceeds for a host of purposes including debt repayment.