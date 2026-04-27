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Mobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm

Mansi Verma
2 min read27 Apr 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments.
Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments.
Summary

Currently, the firm has a user base of around 186 million and 4.79 million merchants across products by April 2026 mainly in tier two and three India.

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One MobiKwik Systems Ltd expects to see margins improve after the Reserve Bank of India approved its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, the company’s top executive told Mint.

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd expects to see margins improve after the Reserve Bank of India approved its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, the company’s top executive told Mint.

This marks a key regulatory milestone for the listed fintech as it looks to deepen its lending business. The licence will sit under wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

This marks a key regulatory milestone for the listed fintech as it looks to deepen its lending business. The licence will sit under wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

“We have got this NBFC license to make our business more efficient and improve on margins,” said Bipin Preet Singh, chief executive officer of MobiKwik. Most of MobiKwik’s financial services revenue currently comes from lending, Singh said, adding that securing an NBFC licence is a logical next step.

Also Read | Tata Sons' exit door from upper layer NBFC list narrows

Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments. In Q3 FY26, MobiKwik turned profitable with consolidated net profit of 4 crore and operating revenue of 289 crore, representing 7.2% year on year growth. The company turned around its business from a 55.3 crore loss in Q3 FY25 mainly due to an increase in its lending business.

“We already handle key parts of the lending value chain such as collections, underwriting support and customer sourcing. At present, loans distributed on the platform are priced by partner lenders,” he said. Currently, the firm does lending as a distributor in areas like personal and merchant loan distribution.

Over the longer term, owning an NBFC could allow MobiKwik to build lower-cost credit products and launch newer offerings that existing lending partners may not always be willing to underwrite, Singh said. Currently, the firm has a user base of around 186 million and 4.79 million merchants across products by April 2026 mainly in tier two and three India.

Also Read | RBI bans hedge rebooking, tightens related-party rules to curb rupee speculation

An in-house NBFC can also open up co-lending arrangements with banks and other financial institutions, potentially lowering cost of capital over time, Singh said.

The move comes as Indian fintechs increasingly seek regulated structures moving away from only distribution after years of tighter scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India on digital lending, prepaid wallets and unsecured consumer credit.

Between 2021 and 2025 tighter rules on digital lending, first-loss default guarantees and data governance curbed growth and raised compliance costs.

Also Read | Udaan in talks to sell minority stake in its NBFC arm

After the RBI on Friday cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank, more than two years after regulatory orders brought its operations to a halt, analysts said that this will also likely push the firm, a competitor to Mobikwik, to pursue an NBFC license.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesMobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm

Mobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm

Mansi Verma
2 min read27 Apr 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments.
Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments.
Summary

Currently, the firm has a user base of around 186 million and 4.79 million merchants across products by April 2026 mainly in tier two and three India.

Gift this article

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd expects to see margins improve after the Reserve Bank of India approved its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, the company’s top executive told Mint.

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd expects to see margins improve after the Reserve Bank of India approved its application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, the company’s top executive told Mint.

This marks a key regulatory milestone for the listed fintech as it looks to deepen its lending business. The licence will sit under wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

This marks a key regulatory milestone for the listed fintech as it looks to deepen its lending business. The licence will sit under wholly owned subsidiary MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

“We have got this NBFC license to make our business more efficient and improve on margins,” said Bipin Preet Singh, chief executive officer of MobiKwik. Most of MobiKwik’s financial services revenue currently comes from lending, Singh said, adding that securing an NBFC licence is a logical next step.

Also Read | Tata Sons' exit door from upper layer NBFC list narrows

Financial services is one of the two main verticals Mobikwik operates in, the other being Payments. In Q3 FY26, MobiKwik turned profitable with consolidated net profit of 4 crore and operating revenue of 289 crore, representing 7.2% year on year growth. The company turned around its business from a 55.3 crore loss in Q3 FY25 mainly due to an increase in its lending business.

“We already handle key parts of the lending value chain such as collections, underwriting support and customer sourcing. At present, loans distributed on the platform are priced by partner lenders,” he said. Currently, the firm does lending as a distributor in areas like personal and merchant loan distribution.

Over the longer term, owning an NBFC could allow MobiKwik to build lower-cost credit products and launch newer offerings that existing lending partners may not always be willing to underwrite, Singh said. Currently, the firm has a user base of around 186 million and 4.79 million merchants across products by April 2026 mainly in tier two and three India.

Also Read | RBI bans hedge rebooking, tightens related-party rules to curb rupee speculation

An in-house NBFC can also open up co-lending arrangements with banks and other financial institutions, potentially lowering cost of capital over time, Singh said.

The move comes as Indian fintechs increasingly seek regulated structures moving away from only distribution after years of tighter scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India on digital lending, prepaid wallets and unsecured consumer credit.

Between 2021 and 2025 tighter rules on digital lending, first-loss default guarantees and data governance curbed growth and raised compliance costs.

Also Read | Udaan in talks to sell minority stake in its NBFC arm

After the RBI on Friday cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank, more than two years after regulatory orders brought its operations to a halt, analysts said that this will also likely push the firm, a competitor to Mobikwik, to pursue an NBFC license.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesMobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm
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