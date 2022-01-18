MobiKwik, one of India’s largest mobile wallets and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Fintech companies launched ‘ClickPay’ for its customers, in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India. This feature enables MobiKwik customers to pay recurring online bills (such as mobile, gas, water, electricity, DTH, insurance, and loan EMIs) with ease by eliminating the need to remember individual bill details and due dates.

ClickPay is a two-step payment feature wherein the billers generate a unique payment link within the bill-pay message, allowing customers to make payments directly on the payment page.

Speaking on the launch, Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder, and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik said, “Our partnership with NPCI Bharat BillPay is a testament to our commitment to providing the best in class bill payment experience to our 120 million customers. We have integrated our Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service with ClickPay so that 24 million eligible users can now use BNPL credit for their daily life bill payments. In the future, we expect to work closely with NPCI on product partnerships which enable us to offer effortless payment experience on our platform."

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) said, “We are glad to launch the ClickPay facility with MobiKwik. This facility has been providing an all-new dimension to regular bill payments for millions of customers in India. We believe this initiative will offer a memorable transaction experience to MobiKwik customers for all their bill payments backed up by enhanced convenience and safety. Our association with MobiKwik is a step ahead to provide a wider reach to ‘ClickPay’ in the country and empower customers to pay all their bills seamlessly without having to worry about the amount and due dates via this unique functionality."

MobiKwik is among the top six players (comprising more than 60 banks and non-banks) on the Bharat Bill Payment Services platform. The company received authorization from the RBI to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit in 2019. MobiKwik is focused on providing the Indian middle-class population a simple and secure payment platform to make daily life payments.

