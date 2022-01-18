MobiKwik launches ‘ClickPay’ for faster bill payments

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) said, “We are glad to launch the ClickPay facility with MobiKwik. This facility has been providing an all-new dimension to regular bill payments for millions of customers in India. We believe this initiative will offer a memorable transaction experience to MobiKwik customers for all their bill payments backed up by enhanced convenience and safety. Our association with MobiKwik is a step ahead to provide a wider reach to ‘ClickPay’ in the country and empower customers to pay all their bills seamlessly without having to worry about the amount and due dates via this unique functionality."