MobiKwik secures NBFC registration, aims to disburse ₹5,000 crore worth loans over 3-4 years—What customers can expect

Payment platform MobiKwik has secured a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India, to operate as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and will likely commence operations in three to six months.

One MobiKwik Systems in a release said the registration has been acquired by its wholly owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Financial Services (MFSPL). This comes after the RBI granted in-principle approval in April this year. This “marks a significant milestone in MobiKwik's strategy to deepen its financial services offerings,” the statement added.

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Notably, the NBFC launch builds on the momentum in MobiKwik's existing financial services business, the company said. It added that in Q2 FY27, lending disbursal through its 11 lending partners grew 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,083 crore. It also reported 2.2x YoY growth in gross profit from financial services, reflecting improved credit quality and portfolio recoveries.

What can customers expect from MobiKwik's NBFC? According to statement, the new NBFC structure is expected to support the next phase of the Group’s lending strategy, with underwriting discipline and risk management central to its approach.

With the NBFC registration, the MobiKwik Group plans to complement its existing Lending Service Provider (LSP) business with the ability to originate credit directly through its NBFC, it added. “This will provide greater flexibility in product development, faster go-to-market execution and opportunities to improve lending economics, while allowing the Group to continue leveraging its partnerships with established lenders,” it added.

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The NBFC aims to disburse loans worth ₹5,000 crore over the next three to four years. For this, it will leverage established technology infrastructure, data and analytics capabilities, robust risk assessment models and collections expertise required to support its lending operations.

Here's what customers can expect from MobiKwik's new NBFC business:

MFSPL plans to offer both secured and unsecured credit to consumers and micro, small and medium enterprises across India.

It thus plans to develop and launch credit products for consumers and MSMEs.

It expects to commence business operations with an asset light co-lending model in the next three to six months in partnership with NBFCs and banks. Marks MobiKwik’s ‘evolution as full-stack fintech’ Upasana Taku, co-founder, Executive Director and CFO, MobiKwik said this development marks an important milestone in MobiKwik’s evolution as a full-stack fintech platform.

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“Our strong payment network of 196 million users and 5 million merchants will benefit immensely from our ability to provide loans through our NBFC. In our digital lending business we have built a strong foundation of lender partnerships, technology infrastructure and deep understanding of customer credit needs. The NBFC licence allows us to build on these capabilities and participate more actively in the lending value chain. As we scale this business, our focus will remain on responsible lending, prudent underwriting and building a sustainable lending franchise,” she added.

Founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Taku in 2009, MobiKwik has 196 million registered users through products like MobiKwik Wallet, Pocket UPI, UPI, and Bill payments. It also serves five million registered merchants by offering them Merchant Acquiring products such as EDC, Soundbox, QR code and online checkout via its payment gateway — Zaakpay.

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The company also distributes financial products spanning digital credit, savings and investments, establishing itself as a leading digital finance platform in India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn