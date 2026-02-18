Steel, paint, power and cars: Inside JSW’s ‘Chaebol-style’ strategy to disrupt the auto market
Ayaan Kartik , Dipali Banka 10 min read 18 Feb 2026, 05:59 pm IST
Summary
JSW Group is planning to drive into a market dominated by Maruti Suzuki, one in which Hyundai is a distant second, and one in which the top four companies make four out of five vehicles. But founder Sajjan Jindal has his eyes set on a different lane.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Mumbai: In December 2024, industrialist Sajjan Jindal declared that steelmaker JSW would soon have its own automobile brand. “Our idea is not to be an outpost of a Chinese company to sell products in India," Jindal told the Financial Times. “We want to manufacture the products in India, value-add in India, and sell them in India."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story