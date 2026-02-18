While the company has been able to put its plan together in a relatively short period of time, it is anybody’s guess whether Sajjan Jindal’s dream will lead to a Maruti moment. The JSW Group founder is not one to shy away from risk, especially in the steel business, as he has proved in the past. But unlike steel, a business he has been in for decades, the automobile landscape is relatively uncharted territory. Will the risk-taker be able to script a success here as well? Or will he meet the fate of the many carmakers who crashed and burned by the wayside? India’s roads will reveal the answer in time.