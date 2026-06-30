Stitching together growth: Modenik bets on legacy brands in India's innerwear battle

Mumbai: Advent International-backed Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd is doubling down on its portfolio of legacy innerwear brands, planning to scale each label into a sizeable business rather than rely on a single flagship brand.
"Each of the brands must grow big enough to be called a company of its own," Shekhar Tewari, chief executive and executive director, told Mint.
The company has four brands: premium women's innerwear label Enamor, value brand Slimz, mass-premium men's label Dixcy Scott, and premium men's innerwear brand Levi's. "These brands are very strong in their respective segments. They complement each other rather than compete," Tewari said.
Levi's innerwear is priced between ₹250 and ₹550, Dixcy Scott and Slimz between ₹100 and ₹350, while Enamor's products start at ₹500 and go beyond ₹2,500.