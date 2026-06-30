Stitching together growth: Modenik bets on legacy brands in India's innerwear battle

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read30 Jun 2026, 03:39 PM IST
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The company's portfolio includes Enamor, Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Levi's Innerwear, each targeting a distinct consumer segment and price point. (AI-generated image)
Summary
The strategy comes as India's innerwear market, particularly women's lingerie, has become one of the country's most fiercely contested apparel categories, with established retailers and digital-first brands vying for market share.

Mumbai: Advent International-backed Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd is doubling down on its portfolio of legacy innerwear brands, planning to scale each label into a sizeable business rather than rely on a single flagship brand.

"Each of the brands must grow big enough to be called a company of its own," Shekhar Tewari, chief executive and executive director, told Mint.

The company has four brands: premium women's innerwear label Enamor, value brand Slimz, mass-premium men's label Dixcy Scott, and premium men's innerwear brand Levi's. "These brands are very strong in their respective segments. They complement each other rather than compete," Tewari said.

Levi's innerwear is priced between 250 and 550, Dixcy Scott and Slimz between 100 and 350, while Enamor's products start at 500 and go beyond 2,500.

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The strategy comes as India's innerwear market, particularly women's lingerie, has become one of the country's most fiercely contested apparel categories, with established retailers and digital-first brands vying for market share.

Modenik's focus on innerwear deepened after private equity firm Advent brought Enamor and Dixcy together under Modenik Lifestyle, following its acquisition of Enamor from Gokaldas Exports in 2019.

Both brands had expanded into adjacent categories such as athleisure, loungewear, sleepwear and outerwear, but struggled to keep pace with rising competition from fashion retailers and digital-first brands. The company has since exited much of its outerwear portfolio, taking a revenue hit.

"We took a conscious hit on the top line because we wanted to become a focused innerwear company," Tewari said. "If you're trying to be everything to everyone, you end up not being known for anything. We wanted consumers to think of us first when they think of innerwear."

Revenue has remained largely flat at around 1,200 crore over the past three years, though losses have narrowed sharply. FY25 revenue stood at 1,224 crore, while net loss halved to 24.8 crore from 50.8 crore a year earlier.

Modenik aims to outpace the industry's single-digit growth by increasing branded penetration in women's innerwear, expanding its premium portfolio and adding exclusive store network, expected to cross 100 outlets in the near term.

The company sees significant headroom in women's innerwear, where it estimates the market at more than 20,000 crore, but organised brands account for only 3,000-4,000 crore. It expects formalization, premiumization and product innovation to accelerate brand adoption.

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According to Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of retail consultancy Third Eyesight, the market's increasing fragmentation makes a multi-brand strategy more effective. "You can't have one brand stretching across multiple segments. The product has to be different, pricing strategies are different, the messaging and the distribution channel mix also varies depending on the consumer segment you're trying to target," he said.

According to industry estimates, India's innerwear market is valued at over 90,000 crore (about $10.9 billion) and is expected to grow at a 6-7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade.

Advantages and avenues

Tewari believes Modenik has structural advantages over many digital-first rivals. Unlike online-first brands that typically outsource manufacturing, the company controls product development and manufacturing while leveraging decades-old relationships with distributors, department stores, exclusive brand outlets and multi-brand retailers.

"Those capabilities have been built over decades. They cannot be replicated overnight," he said.

The company is also expanding across channels. Enamor is available through 6,000-7,000 multi-brand outlets, nearly 80 exclusive stores, department stores, including Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central and Pantaloons, besides online marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. E-commerce contributes over 30% of Enamor's revenue.

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Although digital commerce is growing rapidly, Tewari believes physical retail will continue to play a critical role in the category. "Innerwear is a category that requires understanding of fit, size and functionality. Consumers still want to touch, feel and try products before making the switch from unbranded to branded," he said.

Rather than pursuing acquisitions, the company plans to unlock growth from its existing portfolio.

The strategy comes as competition in India's innerwear market is intensifying. Page Industries dominates through Jockey, while Reliance Retail, which houses brands such as Clovia, Marks & Spencer and Hunkemöller, acquired digital-first lingerie platform Zivame, and added premium lingerie brand amanté. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has expanded Van Heusen Innerwear, while Trent has strengthened its innerwear offering through its private label brands at Westside and Zudio. New-age brands such as Shyaway, Bummer and Nykd by Nykaa have also stepped up investments in their products.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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