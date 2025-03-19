Mom, the brands are fighting again

Rival prebiotic soda brands Poppi and Olipop had a social-media brawl last month after Poppi delivered vending machines to some TikTok creators as part of a campaign timed to coincide with the Super Bowl. A number of TikTok users knocked the campaign for focusing on well-to-do influencers, while Olipop criticized Poppi in comments on several posts, with some claiming that the machines cost $25,000 each.