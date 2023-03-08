My mother taught me the importance of being financially independent, says Vineeta Singh, founder and chief executive officer, Sugar Cosmetics, and Shark Tank India judge. In an interview with Mint ahead of International Women’s Day, Singh talks about the money lessons learnt from her mother. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about your mother

My mother has been a big inspiration for me, she has truly been my rock from day one. Her calming presence, patience, constant love, and undeterred support has guided me through some very tough times.

Along with instilling the value of giving back to the society we live in, she ensured that I always embody her teachings. Even after 10 years of her retirement from the Indian Council of Medical Research, at the age of 70, she still teaches young children from underprivileged backgrounds. She has been an exemplary person to look up to, and watching her achieve her set goals and more has really helped in shaping my view of the world today.

Was she involved in the family finances ?

My mother has always played all her roles so nonchalantly, balancing motherhood and having a career with a fierce determination. Growing up, I saw her being very hands- on in all family matters. She closely looked into the family’s finances and always taught me that while it was important to enjoy your youth, understanding the importance of savings and investments is crucial from a young age.

What did you learn from her about money?

She taught me the importance of being financially independent. Over the years I’ve watched her make some great financial choices and that encouraged me to follow in her footsteps. She taught me how to balance spending and investing

Does she watch you on shark tank ?

Yes, in fact many times she pulls me up for not investing in a brand that she saw great scope in! She is constantly pushing me to make the smart, but right choice not only as a Shark, but in life, in general. She really appreciates women entrepreneurs.

