Monster jumps into booze business with $330 million acquisition of CANarchy

Coca-Cola Co., which last year pulled the plug on an energy drink it had hoped would compete with Monster, last week said it struck a deal with Corona beer brewer Constellation Brands Inc. to launch cocktails based on its Fresca soda brand. Rival PepsiCo Inc. and Samuel Adams brewer Boston Beer Co. are set to roll out an alcoholic version of the Mountain Dew soft drink.

