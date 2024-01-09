Moody's downgrades Vedanta as bond restructuring gets investor nod
Vedanta Resources had last week received investor consent to restructure about $3.8 billion of its outstanding corporate bonds. Moody’s said the company is likely to face material liquidity issues over the coming 24 months and the risk of default risk remains high
Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the London-based parent of Vedanta Ltd, as the company goes ahead with its bond restructuring exercise that will delay its immediate debt obligations.
