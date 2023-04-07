Moody's upgrades IIFL Finance's rating to B1 from B2

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service on 6 April upgraded IIFL Finance Limited's long-term corporate family rating to B1 from B2.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service on 6 April upgraded IIFL Finance Limited's long-term corporate family rating to B1 from B2.
Apart from this, the rating agency also upgraded IIFL Finance's foreign currency senior secured debt rating to B1 from B2, and foreign and local currency senior secured medium-term note program ratings to (P)B1 from (P)B2.
Apart from this, the rating agency also upgraded IIFL Finance's foreign currency senior secured debt rating to B1 from B2, and foreign and local currency senior secured medium-term note program ratings to (P)B1 from (P)B2.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The following development are being driven by strong momentum from the company's asset-light model that has improved its profitability, capital and funding, said Moody's, adding, the rating outlook remains stable.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.