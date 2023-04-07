Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Moody's upgrades IIFL Finance's rating to B1 from B2

Moody's upgrades IIFL Finance's rating to B1 from B2

1 min read . 07:33 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File: A pedestrian passes in front of the Moody's Investors Service Inc. headquarters in New York. Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service on 6 April upgraded IIFL Finance Limited's long-term corporate family rating to B1 from B2.

Apart from this, the rating agency also upgraded IIFL Finance's foreign currency senior secured debt rating to B1 from B2, and foreign and local currency senior secured medium-term note program ratings to (P)B1 from (P)B2.

The following development are being driven by strong momentum from the company's asset-light model that has improved its profitability, capital and funding, said Moody's, adding, the rating outlook remains stable.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
