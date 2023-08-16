Companies
More an overheated summer than a funding winter in FY23: Prime Venture's Swamy
K. Amoghavarsha 4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Summary
- In an interview, Prime Venture Partners' co-founder Sanjay Swamy spoke about the firm’s investment thesis, why it has continued a focused portfolio and how it handles founder-investor relations
NEW DELHI : Prime Venture Partners is one of the few venture capital firms that has continued to invest in early-stage startups despite challenges in the past year that saw even larger investors turn cautious.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less