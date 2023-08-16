More an overheated summer than a funding winter in FY23: Prime Venture's Swamy

Contrary to many early-stage operators, you have a very concentrated portfolio. Why is that so?

Good companies will always raise capital but sometimes even a small difference in strategy or direction can make a material difference for a company, especially in the early stages. We try to make sure that we provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to maximize their long-term potential by doing the right things when they are younger. Also, interaction is important. Sometimes, the case is that one partner from the VC firm ends up interacting with one startup. We try to ensure that all partners are actively engaged with all companies. Of course, this isn’t possible if we are doing 10-12 deals a year. Therefore, we end up doing four to six deals a year. We have made investments in 40-42 companies so far and have exited five.