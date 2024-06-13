More job losses? 10,000 freshers from major IT firms Infosys, Wipro and TCS await onboarding: Report
India's IT sector is facing onboarding delays, with 10,000 freshers awaiting onboarding in companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro among other companies
India's major IT sector is causing major onboarding delay issues for freshers. The IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) data revealed that at least 10,000 freshers who were offered jobs in the past two years have not yet been onboarded by IT companies, Times of India reported.