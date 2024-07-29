Companies
More than 100 director appointments faced opposition from large investors
Varun Sood 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- A Mint review of filings made by public companies to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that between 1 April and 27 July, large public institutions opposed at least 137 resolutions of 1,300—about one in 10—put forth by 650 companies.
Bengaluru: Listed companies from Ashok Leyland to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to Adani Wilmar and Raymond, among many others, are increasingly facing opposition from large public investors on induction of directors on their boards and their remuneration.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less