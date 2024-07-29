More than 100 director appointments faced opposition from large investors

“As per the provisions of Regulation 25 (2A) of the Listing Regulations, the appointment of an independent director would require a special resolution, however, where a special resolution for the appointment of an independent director fails to get the requisite majority of votes but the votes cast in favour of the resolution exceed the votes cast against the resolution and the votes cast by the public shareholders in favour of the resolution exceed the votes cast against the resolution, then the appointment of such an independent director shall be deemed to have been made under sub-regulation (2A)," Ujjivan clarified as a footnote, in the voting outcome disclosed to the National Stock Exchange.