More US companies wade into NFTs despite lack of accounting rules

PLBY, the Los Angeles-based company behind the Playboy brand, last year bought about $250,000 in NFTs. Accounting for NFTs as intangibles doesn’t accurately reflect the volatility of these tokens, Chief Financial Officer Lance Barton said. “The fact that you can’t mark it back up doesn’t really seem to make sense," he said. Fair-value accounting, in which companies recognize losses and gains in value immediately and treat NFTs as financial assets, would be more accurate, he said.