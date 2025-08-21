Motilal Oswal Alternates raises $800 million in private equity fund

With this, Motilal Oswal Alternates’ assets under management (AUM) will exceed $3.5 billion across private equity, real estate, and private credit. The firm recently completed deployment of its $550 million fourth PE fund.

Sakshi Sadashiv
Published21 Aug 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Since inception in 2007, the private equity platform has made 50 investments and achieved 23 exits.
Since inception in 2007, the private equity platform has made 50 investments and achieved 23 exits.(istockphoto)

Motilal Oswal Alternates has raised $800 million for its fifth private equity fund, exceeding its initial target of $750 million, backed by global investors such as the International Finance Corporation and US-based Adams Street Partners.

In a statement, Motilal Oswal said that Japanese investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals also invested in the India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V), whose corpus can go up to $950 million. This is the first close of the fund, and the final close is expected by October. The Motilal Oswal Group and team have committed around 11% of the corpus.

With this, Motilal Oswal Alternates’ assets under management (AUM) will exceed $3.5 billion across private equity, real estate, and private credit. The firm recently completed deployment of its $550 million fourth PE fund (IBEF IV), closed its $232 million sixth real estate fund (IREF VI), and is preparing to launch a private credit strategy.

The fifth fund will invest $40–80 million in mid-market businesses across consumer, financial services, healthcare, niche manufacturing, and technology. While typically a minority investor, the firm provides operational support alongside growth capital. About 14% of the fifth fund has already been committed, including investments in carbonated, non-alcoholic flavoured drinks maker Lahori Zeera.

Also Read | Motilal Oswal bars intra-day short-selling in non-F&O stocks

Since inception in 2007, the private equity platform has made 50 investments and achieved 23 exits, generating approximately $1 billion in liquidity. Recent exits include IKF Finance, Happy Forgings, and Dairy Classic. The portfolio has delivered ~30% revenue and ~40% profit growth over the past year, Motilal Oswal said in the statement.

Motilal Oswal Alternates is part of the Motilal Oswal Group, which manages $38 billion in equity AUM across asset management, wealth, securities, and investment banking.

India’s private equity and alternatives market is seeing record inflows, buoyed by a strong GDP growth, robust consumer demand, and structural reforms. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4% year-on-year in Q4 and 6.5% over the full FY25, driven by private investment and consumption, according to Deloitte.

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which include private equity and other alternative vehicles, saw a 32% year-over-year increase in investments, reaching nearly 5.4 trillion by June 2025, according to investment advisory firm Multi-Act Trade and Investments. Global LPs (limited partners, who invest in PE funds) are also reallocating to India as China slows. A Bain report notes that India was the only Asia-Pacific market to post double-digit growth in PE deal value and volume in 2024, as China’s share shrank.

Also Read | Motilal Oswal group evaluates sale of home finance arm
Also Read | Motilal Oswal, promoters likely to pare stake in non-banking lender IKF Finance
Private Equity Funds
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesMotilal Oswal Alternates raises $800 million in private equity fund
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.