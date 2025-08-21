Motilal Oswal Alternates raises $800 million in private equity fund

Motilal Oswal Alternates has raised $800 million for its fifth private equity fund, exceeding its initial target of $750 million, backed by global investors such as the International Finance Corporation and US-based Adams Street Partners.

In a statement, Motilal Oswal said that Japanese investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals also invested in the India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V), whose corpus can go up to $950 million. This is the first close of the fund, and the final close is expected by October. The Motilal Oswal Group and team have committed around 11% of the corpus.

With this, Motilal Oswal Alternates’ assets under management (AUM) will exceed $3.5 billion across private equity, real estate, and private credit. The firm recently completed deployment of its $550 million fourth PE fund (IBEF IV), closed its $232 million sixth real estate fund (IREF VI), and is preparing to launch a private credit strategy.

The fifth fund will invest $40–80 million in mid-market businesses across consumer, financial services, healthcare, niche manufacturing, and technology. While typically a minority investor, the firm provides operational support alongside growth capital. About 14% of the fifth fund has already been committed, including investments in carbonated, non-alcoholic flavoured drinks maker Lahori Zeera.

Since inception in 2007, the private equity platform has made 50 investments and achieved 23 exits, generating approximately $1 billion in liquidity. Recent exits include IKF Finance, Happy Forgings, and Dairy Classic. The portfolio has delivered ~30% revenue and ~40% profit growth over the past year, Motilal Oswal said in the statement.

Motilal Oswal Alternates is part of the Motilal Oswal Group, which manages $38 billion in equity AUM across asset management, wealth, securities, and investment banking.

India’s private equity and alternatives market is seeing record inflows, buoyed by a strong GDP growth, robust consumer demand, and structural reforms. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4% year-on-year in Q4 and 6.5% over the full FY25, driven by private investment and consumption, according to Deloitte.

