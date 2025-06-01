Mphasis to lose FedEx business accounting for 8% of total revenue
FedEx will end its business arrangement with the Bengaluru-based IT firm by the end of the year after a ten-month transition.
Mphasis Ltd has lost one of its oldest clients, which accounted for 8% of the revenue of India’s seventh-largest information technology services firm, after FedEx Corp. selected Accenture Plc to do much of its IT work. This loss presents a fresh challenge for CEO Nitin Rakesh to replace the loss in business in a challenging economic environment.